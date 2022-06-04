MasterChef Jr. Live! coming to NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live announces the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is coming to The Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, September 27, at 6:30 p.m.

Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, the MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is traveling through more than 25 cities, including Van Wert. Featuring Season 8 winner, finalist, and fan favorites, family-friendly tickets begin just at $19.

The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. The all-star cast will be revealed after the season finale of “MasterChef Junior” on Thursday, June 23 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT), on Fox.

“’MasterChef Junior Live!’ is one of TCG’s favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience,” says Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment, producer of MasterChef Junior Live!’.” This show’s energy is contagious.”

VIP Packages will be available in all markets that include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Whether you’re a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! Tour is fun for all ages. This week, the three semifinalists go head-to-head in front of a live audience with a surprise visit from their loved ones. The chefs have one hour to prepare a dish inspired by their families for each judge. The two chefs who manage to overcome the added pressure of the live audience will move on to the finals.

MasterChef Junior, based on the hit Fox television show “MasterChef,” featuring Gordon Ramsay, blends exciting moments and inspirational stories with talented young contestants. Young home cooks face fun and technical challenges proving that when it comes to cooking, age doesn’t matter. It’s a recipe for a guaranteed good time! Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live!

Tickets from $19-39 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and release to the public on Monday, June 13. Van Wert Live memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities for all Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the Box Office Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or by calling 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low is Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.