Steven R. Lane, 60, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home in Van Wert.

He was born April 25, 1962, in Van Wert, the son of Betty J. (Hammons) Lane, who survives in Van Wert, and James Howard Lane Sr., who preceded him in death February 12, 2022.

Other family survivors include his son, Josh Lane of Van Wert; a stepson, Brandon Miller of Van Wert; one brother, James H. Lane Jr. of Van Wert; a sister, Debra (John) Magowan of Hayward, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was a 1980 graduate of Van Wert High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. He had worked at Piper Trucking Company in Celina and had owned the Stage Coach Restaurant, where he participated in dinner theatre presentations. He was also active in Van Wert Civic Theatre.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Steve’s son, Josh.

