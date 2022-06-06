Donald Eugene Bragg Sr.

Donald Eugene Bragg, Sr., 85, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, at his home near Ohio City.

He was born April 23, 1937, in Adams County, Indiana, to George R. and Ruby Pearl (Foster) Bragg, who both preceded her in death.

Family survivors include his loving wife Brenda Lee (Jennings) Bragg; three sons, Donald E. (Elaine) Bragg, Jr. of Van Wert, Rex (Debbie) Bragg of Venedocia, and Jeremy (Sarah) Bragg of Ohio City; a daughter, Kathy Bragg Boaz of Van Wert; a sister, Joyce (Larry) Bragg of Ohio City; 11 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lou Bragg; a grandson, Joshua Bragg, and a sister, Donna J. Zolman.

Don was a retired lifelong truck driver.

Private services will be held at a later date with interment at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

