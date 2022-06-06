Firm sponsors Free Day at Camp Clay

Independent staff/submitted information

The five Edward Jones financial advisors in Van Wert are sponsoring “Free Day at Camp Clay” from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Camp Clay, 9196 Liberty Union Road, Van Wert.

For more information, contact any of the sponsoring financial advisors’ branches. They can be reached at 419.232-.2058 (Eric), 419.232.2057 (Trevor and Veronica), 419.238.0198 (Thaison), or 419.238.5581 (Ryan).

