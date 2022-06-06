Lancers come up just short in D-IV finals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

AKRON — A seventh inning rally came up just short, but it didn’t detract from Lincolnview’s magical 2022 softball season.

The Lancers, who trailed No. 2 Strasburg-Franklin 3-0 entering the final inning, plated a pair of runs with two outs but the tying run was out at home, ending the Division IV state championship game 3-2 at Akron’s Firestone Stadium on Saturday.

Lincolnview finished the season 25-5, complete with the program’s first ever state championship game appearance.

“This tournament run has been nothing but special with this group of girls,” first year head coach Eric Schwab said. “I can’t say enough about my players and coaches never giving up and always being in the moment. This group of girls has a calmness about them that is unexplainable. They stay calm and cool in the moment and never give up, just like the two one-run regional games.”

Lincolnview finished the 2022 season as the runner up in Division IV. It was the first ever state championship game appearance by the Lancers. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The seventh inning rally began when Andi Webb reached first via a two out walk, then Zadria King reached first on an error. Grace Brickner singled home Webb, then Ashlyn Price hit an RBI single that scored King. The game ended when pinch runner Allie Miller rounded third and was out on a near picture-perfect throw from center fielder Maggie Richards.

Before the rally, the Tigers (29-4) kept Lincolnview off balance, as pitcher Amelia Spidell struck out nine of the first 13 batters she faced. The Lancers did have a scoring opportunity in the first when Kendall Bollenbacher produced a double.

“Strasburg was one the best well rounded teams we have seen all year,” Schwab said. “They had hitters all through their lineup that could produce, and have a pitcher that throws you off and on top of that coming from the left side for a different look that you don’t see much all year. Again, these girls believed all the way down to the final play.”

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth, when Richards doubled in Emily Gilkerson, who got on via an error. Two batters later, Richards scored via a sacrifice bunt. An insurance run was scored in the sixth on an RBI single by Gilkerson.

Taylor Post allowed just five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and no walks. She also had one of Lincolnview’s five hits.

“I told the girls that nobody should being hanging their head,” “This group of girls have the desire and fortitude to do whatever they want on the field and in life. I told them that they have set the bar high at Lincolnview and are great role models for the younger programs in Middle Point. They made the trip to regionals last season, and now this amazing run to the finals this year.”

“This program will continue to develop and grow, as we start youth camp Monday. The final thing I told the girls is to enjoy this moment, enjoy the feeling of having such a successful year, but also remember this feeling on the final play of the game. These feelings of success are going to propel our growth as a program in the future.”

“I want to thank the community for the amazing support they have shown all year and especially through the tournament trail, the administration for believing in all the sports programs and the work they do behind the scenes,” Schwab added. “It makes this experience for the girls that much more amazing.”