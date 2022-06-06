Nancy Jean Lichtensteiger

Nancy Jean Lichtensteiger, 57, of Ohio City, passed away at 2:52 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lima Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Nancy Jean Lichtensteiger

She was born August 6, 1964, in Dover, New Jersey, the daughter of the Paul Struble, who preceded her in death, and Theresa (Zawistowski) Chivington, who survives in Van Wert.

Nancy came to Van Wert from West Milford, New Jersey, as a child and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1982. On September 7, 1991, she married the love of her life, Andy Lichtensteiger. Together, they shared 30 years of memories.

Early in her career, Nancy worked as a dental assistant before becoming a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, from which she retired in 2021 due to her illness.

Nancy liked playing board games and cards with her family and friends. She looked forward to the return of the hummingbirds each year and loved to take her family on various adventures with her.

A caring, giving person, Nancy cherished her family and time spent with them. She especially enjoyed being a grandmother and had a special bond with her granddaughter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Andy, of Ohio City; two sons, Daniel Lichtensteiger and Joshua (Jenna) Lichtensteiger, both of Van Wert; a granddaughter, Emma Lichtensteiger, of Van Wert; one brother, Stephen (Roseann) Struble of New Jersey; three sisters, Theresa (Mike) Pollock of Florida, JoAnn Moynihan of Van Wert and Christine (Tony) Lochard of St. Marys; nieces and nephews, Jamie, Samantha, Kori, Cody, Kara, Stepheni, Amber, Stephen Jr., and L.T; as well as several great-nieces and nephews, including Jaylin, Jaxson, Averie and Briar.

A nephew, Michael, also preceded her in death.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. A private burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Memorial contributions in Nancy`s memory: National Breast Cancer Foundation, https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Nancy-Lichtensteiger.