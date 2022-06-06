ODOT lists road projects for week

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has announced the following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road were closed June 1 for approximately 60 days to construct a roundabout at the intersection.

U.S. 127, just south of County Line Road, five miles north of the roundabout closed on June 1 for a bridge deck replacement.

Visit the project webpage for more information.

Traffic impact

Mendon Road at U.S. 30 and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 are restricted to right in and right out for the duration of the detour for the project.

SR 114 to SR 49 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. U.S. 224 Detour: SR 66 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 224 (see map).

U.S. 30 eastbound at Ohio 49 will have lane restrictions on Friday, June 3 to remove and replace the barrier wall.

Ohio 49, between Wren-Landeck Road and Sheets Road over Twenty-seven Mile Creek, south of the village of Wren, closed April 11 for approximately 120 days to replace the bridge.

Detour: U.S. 33 to Indiana 101 to U.S. 224 back to Ohio 49 (see map).

Ohio116/Ohio 117, between Louth Road and Biner Road, will close on Monday, June 6, for approximately 45 days for a culvert replacement.

Traffic impact

Ohio 116 Detour: SR 117 to U.S. 127 to SR 81 back to SR 116

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between Dutch John Road and Flagler Street in the city of Van Wert will be restricted to local traffic only, beginning May 23, for approximately three weeks for sanitary line replacement and will be restricted to one lane of traffic periodically from John Brown to Washington Street through October. The project includes resurfacing and shoulder widening between John Brown Road and U.S. 127/Washington Street.