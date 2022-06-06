Stanley D. Ringwald

Stanley D. Ringwald, 81, of Middle Point, passed away at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Lima.

Stanley Ringwald

He was born July 17, 1940, in Middle Point, to John E. and Mary E. (Ernest) Ringwald. He married Phyllis J. Taylor December 24, 1966, and she preceded him in death June 9, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters, Bobaleen (Chuck) Schulte and Tammy (Ed) Rice and two sons, John (Leslie) Ringwald and Mike (Kate) Ringwald; eight grandchildren, Tressa Ringwald, Shay Ringwald, Josh Ringwald, Frank Ringwald, Toby (Brett) Peel, Mandy Renner, Briana (Adam) Geiger and Jessika Rice; eight great-grandchildren, Ellis Huffman, Morgan Peel, Milee Peel, Corban Grubb, Alex Boroff, Jordan Decker, Cora Geiger and Kohen Rice, and a special pet, Josie.

Stanley was employed by B F Goodrich in the maintenance department for 42 years. He was in the U. S. Army serving as a military policeman, a member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert, and the AMVET Post in Middle Point. He was also a longtime member of the Middle Point Fire Department. He was a graduate of the former Van Del High School.

He loved his family and also traveling in the United States.

Friends and relatives will be received at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, from 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 10, followed by a service at 4 p.m. will be held with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating.

Preferred memorials: Middle Point Fire Dept.

Online condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.