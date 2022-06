$5 gas is here…

It finally happened – $5 per gallon of self-serve regular unleaded gas arrived in Van Wert County Monday afternoon. Most stations were charging $4.79 before the price jumped 30 cents a gallon, including at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington. As of Monday evening, only two Van Wert gas stations were still charging $4.79, Shell and Murphy USA. A third, Tyler’s Short Stop was charging $4.99. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent