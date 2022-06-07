Contestants named for ‘Ohio Has Talent!’ competition

The Stoller Family from Van Wert, a vocal quartet from Van Wert, will compete against 15 other finalists from the throughout the region/state. Photo submitted

VW independent staff and submitted information

Ohio Has Talent! Is returning for its 14th annual show at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. This year’s show features 16 local, regional, and statewide acts displaying a variety of talents competing for prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 as determined by audience votes.

The show is presented by Community Health Professionals and is a benefit for its hospice patient care through CHP Home Care & Hospice.

The list of 2022 Ohio Has Talent! finalists is as follows:

Katie Carson, 15, a singer from Upper Arlington who has a special connection with music. She began singing at age four when her mother was diagnosed with stage IV cancer and given only months to live. She used her voice to comfort her mom, to give her hope, and a reason to keep fighting. Today, Katie continues to share her optimism and hope through song.

Camryn Escamilla, 17, is from Columbus Grove. She attends Apollo Career Center for cosmetology. In her free time she enjoys singing and styling hair for friends and family members.

Stephanie Star Harrison, 12, of Newark. She has won school talent shows, performed in the high school musical, and sings at her church. She takes guitar and piano and writes songs.

Kuro Taka Taiko Drummers are from Mississinawa Schools in Union City. Taiko is a Japanese art form that includes high-energy drumming, vocals, and choreography. They have been featured performers at the Ohio School Board Association, the Ohio Music Educators Association, and Kings Island. Members built their instruments and compose their own performance pieces.

Emma Kyler, 17, is a dancer from Lima. She has performed leading roles in several community theater and high school productions. Emma is a gifted dancer and has been dancing at the Arts Center in Lima for many years and competes in several annual competitions.

Tyson McKee is a baton twirler from Wharton, Ohio. An upcoming senior at Ohio Virtual Academy, baton twirling has been a part of his life for many years. Baton twirling used to be a male-dominated sport, but has become largely a female. Tyson’s sister was a twirler, which is how he became interested. He has twirled competitively since the age of five, performing in several states.

Breckelle Miller, 7, a singer, ventriloquist, and actor from Ontario, Ohio. She is the 2021-22 “Talent of the Year” winner at the Cinderella State Scholarship Pageant. She was recognized by the President of the Ohio Senate for her achievements. She acted and sang in the movies, “Chosen,” and “Drop the Beat,” starring Kevin Sorbo and Dean Cain.

Liliya Polizzi lives in Grove City and is an upcoming seventh grader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. She is the reigning “Cinderella Miss,” representing the state of Ohio in the Cinderella International Scholarship Pageant. She has competed and placed in several pageants and sings with the school choir, is active in the local children’s theater, and takes private vocal lessons.

Connor Raines from Lima, plays guitar and sings. He performs at area restaurants and events playing mostly country music, but he enjoys other styles. An upcoming sophomore, he is active in golf, basketball, and running. He also enjoys hunting, four-wheeling, boating with all the water sports, and downhill skiing, and snowboarding.

Grace-Ellen Rison is a recent graduate of Celina High School. She played Gertrude in the school’s theatre production of “Suessical,” Chadwick in “Elf the Musical,” and Sophie in “Mamma Mia” with Jay County Civic! Grace dances at Upstage Downtown Dance Theater and adores ballet. In the fall, she plans to major in Musical Theatre at Western Carolina University.

Emma Schlade from Bryan is a singer taking voice and piano instruction and participates in her school choir and orchestra. She has held parts in Fountain City Festival’s “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Willy Wonka,” and “Seussical” with Maumee Valley Civic Theatre. She finished second in Bryan’s Joyce Reader Memorial Foundation Talent Show in 2019.

Brooke Seddon from Sylvania is an upcoming sophomore at Notre Dame Academy. She loves musical theatre and has been in over 20 productions. She loves singing and playing the guitar. She also plays ukulele and piano.

The Stoller Family – Faith, 12, Sophia, 10, Eden, 8, and Asher, 7, from Van Wert are siblings who have grown up singing together at church and with family. They inherited a love for music from their grandparents and all take piano lessons from Grandma Stoller.

Tess Vonderwell 16, lives on a farm near Delphos and attends St. John’s High School. She loves music and is involved in choir, pep band, marching band, concert band, youth group, media club, and more. Tess has performed for six years in the Van Wert Civic Theater youth program. Her favorite production is Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.,” where she portrayed “Rafiki.”

Melakyi Walls, 18, is a dancer from Columbus. He’s danced since age four. He also enjoys running, drawing, and sharing this faith in God.

“Woman” is a dance trio from the Norwalk/Fremont Oh. area consisting of Kara Hooper, Kendall Bauman and Avery Kinney.

Tickets are now available and range from $10 to $25 per seat and are available at VanWertLive.com.