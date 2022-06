Council to hold junk and rubbish meeting

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council will hold a “Council of the Whole” meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, prior to the regularly scheduled meeting in Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the definitions in Chapter 96 of the Van Wert Code of Ordinances, junk motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, junk and rubbish.

The public is welcome to attend.