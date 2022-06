New firefighter…

Gabe Steyer was sworn in Monday as a permanent firefighter/EMT with the Van Wert Fire Department. Steyer, who was assigned as Unit 17, was hired as a probationary firefighter last June. His mother, Val Steyer, is shown holding the Bible while his father, Lt. Nick Steyer watches as Mayor Ken Markward administers the oath of office. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent