Random Thoughts: Lancers, track, Watson

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around Lincolnview softball and baseball and area track and field.

Lancer softball

What an amazing season it was for Lincolnview.

The Lancers captured a share of the Northwest Conference championship then went on a tournament run that can be best described as magical.

After a close 7-6 sectional championship win over Parkway, the Lancers rattled off a pair of convincing district wins followed by two one-run regional wins, then a 5-2 win over a Hillsdale program that is one of the winningest in all of Ohio.

The girls then battled all game against No. 2 ranked Strasburg-Franklin and came up just short, 3-2, in the Division IV finale.

The entire team and coaching staff are to be commended for what they accomplished this season and to go a step further, I think former coach Brad Doidge, who retired after last season, deserves some credit as well. After all, he steered the program in the right direction. First year coach Eric Schwab had some nice talent returning but he also had some key spots to fill and he made all the right moves. Along those lines, every single team member should be proud – they bought into the program and never stopped believing.

Well done.

Lancer baseball

The Lancers are back in the Division IV state semifinals for the second consecutive season, which is an incredibly difficult feat. Just ask last year’s other semifinalists – Lucasville Valley, Fort Loramie and Warren JFK. None of them are in this year’s semifinals.

Like the girls, the guys had a sectional final scare but since then have played outstanding baseball.

Lincolnview will face Tiffin Calvert in the semifinals. The Senecas are 18-12 and entered the tournament as a No. 6 seed but don’t be fooled – they defeated the top two seeds in their district, Hopewell-Loudon and Norwalk St. Paul, then Bristol and Hillsdale in the regionals. Hopewell-Loudon was ranked No. 2 in the state and Hillsdale was No. 5.

Of course, the Lancers have defeated some outstanding teams as well. As far as Thursday, I’d like to think last year’s state semifinal appearance will benefit Lincolnview.

Track and field

Congratulations to all area athletes who competed in the OHSAA state track and field meet.

Some seniors who took part on the big stage will be difficult to replace but there is some outstanding underclass talent returning, especially at the freshman level.

The future is bright all around.

The debacle continues

I do believe in innocent until proven guilty, but when is it going to end with Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson?

A 24th civil suit has been filed against him, alleging inappropriate sexual conduct. Two dozen lawsuits. Again, innocent until proven guilty, but 24 cases raises some eyebrows. It’s hard to imagine him not losing at least some of those lawsuits.

The signing of Watson shouldn’t have taken place until all of this is resolved, period. Even then, depending on what the outcome is, that’s iffy.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me https://sports@thevwindpendent.com.