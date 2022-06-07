VWHS Class of 1963 holds May meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1963 and guests recently had their May supper together.

While scheduled to meet at Wild Hare, an internet outage prevented them from opening. The group was welcomed at the last minute at Pizza Hut instead where they enjoyed a great meal and fellowship to match.

Those attending were: Karen (Linser) Gilliland, Lois Harrow, Joyce Harrow, Judy Kyle, Mike Long, Carol (Spry) and Gary Mohr, Beverlee (Fell) and Gary Profit, Marcia (Droll) Smith, Dave and Angie Watkins, and Denny Wilhelm. Tom Bebout and Karen (Stittsworth) Madison stopped by to say hello.

The next supper is planned for 4 p.m. June 28 at The Edition in Van Wert. Those planning to attend should notify Bev Profit at bev.garyprofit@gmail.com no later than June 24.