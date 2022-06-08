Dowler awarded Elks Legacy Scholarship

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Grace Dowler. The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk members.

Grace Dowler has received an Elks Legacy Award Scholarship. Photo submitted

Dowler recently graduated from Van Wert High School and will attend Bowling Green State University. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, FCA and participated in robotics, band and played soccer. Dowler is a member of the First United Methodist Church where she is on the Mission Committee and participates in youth group.

She is the daughter of Bruce and Ruth Dowler and the granddaughter of Tom Rupert of Van Wert. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the U.S. government in the number of scholarships awarded each year. Van Wert Lodge is proud to have been a sponsor during this competition.