Gas prices push past $5, experts say no end is in sight

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s something Van Wert County hasn’t seen before outside of images on television or via other forms of media – gas prices higher than $5 per gallon.

As of early Monday afternoon, most local gas stations were charging $4.79 per gallon for self-serve regular. However, by late afternoon or early evening, pump prices increased 30 cents or more to $5.09 per gallon, a local record high.

That means filling up could range between $60 and well over $120, depending on the capacity of a vehicle’s gas tank.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, Ohio gas prices averaged $4.83 per gallon on Monday, or 38.5 cents more per gallon than last week. Prices throughout Ohio are 88 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and just over $2 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average has reached $4.91 per gallon and unfortunately, the news isn’t getting any better, especially with the July 4 holiday weekend less than five weeks away.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead.”

“In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher,” De Haan continued.

Travel industry giant AAA noted the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases have been in Michigan (+45 cents), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska (+37 cents), Kentucky (+36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents).

Meanwhile, the nation’s top 10 most expensive markets are California ($6.34), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.41), Washington ($5.40), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.37), Washington, D.C. ($5.06) and Michigan ($5.05).

“People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”