Penny Diane Barker

Penny Diane Barker, 76, of Van Wert passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Penny Barker

She was born April 26, 1946, in Sault St. Marie, Michigan, to Maynard and Luella Marie (Walls) Wade, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Bob Barker on October 17, 1964 and he survives.

She is also survived by her son, Bob Barker Jr. and daughter Chris (Tom) Gibson; grandchildren, Tabetha (Cass) Mosteller, Jesse Barker and Luke Barker; great-grandchildren, Reece, Sienna, and Quinn; three step-great- grandchildren, Skye, Ryder, and Lyric; two sisters, Karen (Bill) Nostrant and Ory (Gary) Perl; brother, Nick (Penny) Wade, and many nieces and nephews.

She was a telephone operator for many years with the Van Wert Telephone Co. She was a member of Trinity Friends Church where she taught three and four year olds Sunday School for many years. She was also involved with many home Bible study groups over the years.

The family will receive visitors at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 12. Funeral services will be at Trinity Friends Church at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, with viewing at the church one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church and Community Health Professionals Hospice.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.