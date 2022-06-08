R. Scott Laing

R. Scott Laing, age 69, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in the hospital in Fort Pierce, Florida with family members present. He had recently been involved in an accident in which he had struck his head and was taken to hospital unconscious. While in the hospital, his chronic kidney and cardiac conditions worsened resulting in his death.

Scott was born in Chicago, Illinois, August 7, 1952, where his father, Robert Bruce Laing, was attending dental school, and his mother, Mary E. Laing, was completing her studies in commercial art. Both parents preceeded him in death.

Scott’s two younger brothers, Kevin and Brian, both reside in Van Wert, the brothers’ hometown. He was married briefly but had no children.

Scott graduated from Van Wert High School in 1970, and Florida Technological University (now the University of Central Florida). He received his law degree from the University of Florida and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1977 and the Ohio Bar in 1978. He practiced criminal and general civil law in West Palm Beach and the Okeechobee, Florida. Scott suffered a series of strokes in 2002, resulting in an early retirement from the practice of law. He lived in Costa Rica for a time after his strokes before returning to Van Wert. After a few cold winters, he returned to Florida and resided in the Vero Beach area.

Scott was brilliant and a passionate competitor – traits that served him well as an attorney and as a master card player. He was a Bridge Master and loved to play cards at the Moose Lodge, or anywhere there was a lively game. He shared a love of fishing with his father and was happy to pass that love on to the young. He was well read and enjoyed recommending books to friends and family. Scott loved family and kept in touch through regular phone calls. You never knew what you were going to get when Scott called, but it was sure to be interesting. He will be missed.

An informal memorial open house will be held at the Van Wert Moose Lodge, 740 W. Ervin Road, from 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 20.

Scott will be interred in the family plot at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.