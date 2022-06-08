Ruth Ann Glass

Ruth Ann Glass, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

She was born October 14, 1951, in Lima, to Everet Gilroy and Estella (Stubbs) Gilroy. She married the love of her life, Dennis F. “Tiny” Glass October 19, 1969, and together they shared years of memories.

Ruth was a 1969 graduate of Van Wert High School and lived in many local communities including Westminster, Waynesfield, Ottawa, Scott and Van Wert. She volunteered countless hours for the Van Wert County Republican Party, Van Wert Crime Stoppers and the Scott Ballpark.

As a longtime member of Trinity Friends Church, Ruth assisted in many ways by teaching Sunday School and VBS, working the nursery and playing the piano at church and at the campground services.

Throughout her working career, Ruth had many jobs. She worked in many banks in Van Wert, taught piano lessons at Turner Music Store and at her home, worked at Byers Roller Rink, offered child care in her home and ultimately retired as a clerk with the Van Wert Juvenile and Probate Court.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Michele “Shelly” (Gary) Breese of Rockford, and Christina (Jay) Young of Delphos; a son, Bryon Glass of Van Wert; her mother, Estella Gilroy of Van Wert; grandchildren, Isaac (Regan) Young of Venedocia, Jordan Young of Middle Point, Macey Glass of South Carolina, and Rachel Breese of Rockford; a great-grandchild, Waylon Young and one on the way; a sister, Mary Murray, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to her father, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Glass, and grandchildren, Matthew R. Glass and Margery “Maggie” E. Glass.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Rev. Greg Rice officiating. Interment will be in Scott Cemetery. Family and friends will be received two hours prior to the service, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the National Kidney Foundation or the American Red Cross.

