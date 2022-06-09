Busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Bluffton, Indiana man caught with a large amount of drugs in Delphos will serve a substantial prison term in Ohio.

Trenton Eckelbarger, 29, was recently sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court to 5 to 7 1/2 years in prison after changing his plea to guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a first degree felony. He was given credit for 80 days served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Ecklelbarger was arrested in March after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, 56 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and approximately $7,000 cash.

In an unrelated case, Cory Spencer, 39, Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third and fifth degree felonies. In addition, he must serve up to six months at WORTH Center, 30 days in jail at later date, perform 200 hours of community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance and mental assessment and treatment and serve two years intensive probation. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees, and costs.

Nine people were arraigned on various felony charges this past week.

Rickey Welker, 39, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Taylor Shae Baker, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 29. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

William Dix, 36, of Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Lisa Hundley, 42, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled ofr 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Kaiden Gilbert, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Johnathon Miller, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Hayden Marsee, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and must appear for a pretrial hearing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Tabatha Thornsberry, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, also a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 29.

In addition to those hearings, Jeffrey Kallas, 21, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing the program at the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was given credit for 70 days served.

Jeremy Wilson, 28, of South Bend, Indiana, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation and court hearings since 2019. A telephone pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, June 27. Wilson was released on a surety bond.

Dale Gear, 57, of Middle Point, was found guilty by a jury of tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. See related story.