Ebel, Lancers overwhelm Calvert in semis

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

AKRON — Simply put, Tiffin Calvert was no match for Lincolnview during Thursday’s Division IV state semifinals at Canal Park in Akron.

Behind a dominating performance by pitcher Dane Ebel and a more than solid day at the plate, the third-ranked Lancers defeated the Senecas 8-1, meaning Lincolnview will play for a state championship for the second consecutive year.

Lincolnview’s Dane Ebel struck out 11 Calvert batters during Thursday’s state semifinal game. Photo courtesy of Pam Price

Ebel allowed just one hit, a single in the bottom of the seventh by Mason Johnson, and struck out 11 while walking two. At one point, Ebel retired nine straight Seneca batters.

“Dane really competed today,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “He retired six of the first seven batters to keep them off the base paths early. He performed well on the big stage at Canal Park like we knew he would.”

“We knew Ebel had good velocity with his fastball and his curveball,” Tiffin Calvert head coach Matt Coleman said. “It was probably a little more velocity than we have seen much of the year.”

Landon Price, who went 3-4 at the plate, opened the game with a double, advanced to third on a bunt single by Cole Binkley, then scored on a throwing error, one of three errors committed in the game by Tiffin Calvert (18-13).

After a scoreless second inning, Lincolnview added four runs in the third. Ebel drove in Price, who opened the inning with a single. After Carson Fox got on via an error, Caden Hanf doubled and drove in Fox and Ebel, then Hanf scored on a sacrifice fly by Evan Miller to give the Lancers a 5-0 lead. Hanf went on to finish with a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Price singled in Jared Kesler in the fourth, then a fifth inning two-RBI single by Austin Bockrath plated Hanf and Fox to make it 8-0.

Calvert’s only run came in the seventh, when Jamison Godfrey scored on a wild pitch.

Calvert starter Max Paul was replaced in the third inning after giving up five runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk. Johnson came in for 1 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on three hits with three walks, and Blake Coleman pitched the remaining three innings and gave up a hit while walking one and striking out two.

The victory by Lincolnview (24-6) tied the school record for wins in a single season and it put the Lancers in Saturday’s 10 a.m. state championship game. The Lancers will face Russia (24-6), who rallied from a 3-0 deficit to upset No. 4 Newark Catholic 4-3.

“We don’t know much about Russia but we are doing our homework,” Fishpaw said. “It should be a good matchup on Saturday and we are glad to have our leader, Landon Price, on the mound.”

Saturday’s Division IV championship game between Lincolnview and Russia will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.