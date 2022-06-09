Lima TV station to celebrate 40 years

Submitted information

WTLW TV-44 will celebrate its 40th year of broadcasting with the premiere of “Station Identification,” a documentary telling the compelling story of how the TV station came into being in 1982. It also chronicles the reflections of those who were instrumental in producing the local programming that has originated from the TV-44 studios on Baty Road.

A special premiere will be held in the studio for pre-invited guests at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, followed by the TV premiere at 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, on WTLW TV-44.

John Ondo produced the full length film, which features 30 interviews of past employees, including founders Ron and Becky Mighell. Ondo, a former TV-44 employee, has been working on the film for two years. He considers the project a labor of love.

“I refer to this documentary as the ‘pulling back the curtain of TV44’ and people will be amazed how this small market station has thrived through its creativity,” he said.

Spectrum customers can see the documentary on channel 4.