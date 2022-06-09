Mary Lou Oakley

Mary Lou Oakley, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Mary Lou Oakley

She was born on March 24, 1949, in Van Wert the daughter of Joseph J. and Valrea M. (Winters) Myers, who both preceded her in death. She married Rudy B. Oakley August 14, 1971, and he survives.

Other family members include her son, Gary (Kelly) Oakley of Van Wert; a daughter, Jane (Matt) Hunt of Cloverdale; three sisters, Rita D. Myers of Van Wert, Carolyn S. Baker of Estero, Florida, and Ruth A. (Kenneth) Schutz of Van Wert; a brother, James A. (Jeanne) Myers of Fairborn, and nine grandchildren, Hunter Simmons, Sydney Moore, Jesse “JW” Taylor, IV, Allison Moore, Nathan Taylor, Izabel Moore, Lydia Oakley, Leland Oakley and Grace German.

Mary Lou was a 1967 graduate of Van Wert High School and retired from Central Mutual Insurance Company. She attended Zion Christian Union Church and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a former Camp Fire leader.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Pregnancy Life Center in Van Wert.