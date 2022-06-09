Richard A. Wagonrod Jr.

Richard A. Wagonrod, Jr., 78, of Findlay, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at The Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

He was born January 28, 1944 in Van Wert to Richard A. and Dorothy (Esdall ) Wagonrod, who both preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Callaghan; a son, Aaron (Yo) Wagonrod; brother, Dennis Wagonrod, and granddaughters, Alexandra Callaghan and Iris Wagonrod. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Wagonrod and Gary Wagonrod.

Richard served proudly in the Army from 1967-1972 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW and the Eagles, and was a former member of the Moose Lodge. Richard was a car enthusiast. He loved baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. In his spare time, Richard was a competitive chess player. He was also an avid reader.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the Delphos VFW.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s honor to the Bridge Home Health & Hospice 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, or by supporting the Til Valhalla Project www.tilvalhallaproject.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.