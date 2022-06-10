BBQ Chicken dinners to be offered June 17

VW independent staff and submitted information

Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Firefighters Local 681 will team up to host a fundraiser dinner and special concessions at the concert at Fountain Park on Friday, June 17, in partnership with Van Wert Live. The concert that evening will feature Allie Colleen, an emerging, high-energy country artist.

Dinner and concessions will be served starting at 6 p.m. Those attending will be able to enjoy a BBQ chicken dinner grilled by fire personnel from the Van Wert Fire Department. Meal tickets are $10 each and include chicken, rolls, sides and dessert. Tickets may be purchased in advance from the Main Street Van Wert office. Tickets also may be purchased at the event. Other concessions will include hot dogs, brats, desserts, water, and pop. Patrons may enjoy the BBQ chicken dinner at the concert or pick up meals to go.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards Main Street Van Wert.

“We love this opportunity to raise money for Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Fire Department, Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray said. “Main Street Van Wert provides countless services to the community including flowers downtown, hometown hero banners, watering stations, bike racks, events and so much more. It’s an honor to serve this community and we hope everyone can make it out to support us as well as the fire department.”

Fountain Park is located on West Main Street and South Jefferson Street across from the Van Wert YMCA. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.