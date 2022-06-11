Best selling author, speaker to talk at Niswonger PAC

Best selling author and top speaker Jon Gordon will bring his message to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 11. Photo provided

VW independent staff and submitted information

Nationally renowned author and speaker Jon Gordon is coming to Van Wert this fall.

Gordon is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. His appearance is presented by the Williamson Insurance Group on behalf of LifeWise Academy.

Gordon’s bestselling books and talks have inspired readers and audiences around the world. His principles have been put to the test by numerous Fortune 500 companies, professional and college sports teams, school districts, hospitals, and non-profits. He is the author of 24 books including 12 best sellers and five children’s books. His books include the timeless classic The Energy Bus which has sold over two million copies, The Carpenter which was a Top 5 business book of the year, Training Camp, The Power of Positive Leadership, The Power of a Positive Team, The Coffee Bean, Stay Positive, and The Garden.

He equips individuals, teams, organizations, schools, and corporations with tools that positively influence the environment in which they work. Professional and personal development is made possible by Jon Gordon’s resources and programs that include his Positive U Podcase, Positive Team Video Training, Power of Positive Leadership Course, The Energy Bus Video Training, Training Camp Video Training, Positive Educator Video Training, Win In The Locker Room Video Training, Create A Culture Of Greatness Training, Energy Bus for Schools Training, and Team Positive Pledge Training. His presentation at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will have a broad focus that is inclusive to all no matter the environment in which one influences.

Gordon and his tips have been featured on the Today Show, CNN, CNBC, The Golf Channel, Fox and Friends, and in numerous magazines and newspapers. His clients include the Los Angeles Dodgers, Campbell’s Soup, Dell, Publix, Southwest Airlines, Miami Heat, The Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat, Truist Bank, Clemson Football, Northwestern Mutual, West Point Academy, and more.

Gordon is a graduate of Cornell University and holds a Masters in teaching from Emory University. He and his training and consulting company are passionate about developing positive leaders, organizations, and teams.

Tickets from $25 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, June 24. Corporate, group, and team discounts are available. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low is Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 SR 118 S., Van Wert.