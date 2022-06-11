Delphos to receive over $500K from EPA

Submitted information

Communities in Northwest Ohio are receiving approximately $8.4 million in low-interest rate and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Governor Mike DeWine’s administration. The lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save the communities more than $2.2 million.

“By investing in drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, we are working toward a better quality of life for all Ohioans,” said Governor DeWine. “Water issues exist everywhere, and these infrastructure projects help ensure that these community-level, basic public services are safe and reliable for generations to come.”

Delphos is receiving $531,237 to replace valves in the drinking water distribution system throughout the city that are past their useful life. New valves and valve locations will create isolation zones in water distribution system.

Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $269.8 million in loans during the first quarter of 2022, including more than $6 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save approximately $43.8 million when compared to market-rate loans.