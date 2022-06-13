Country flare…

Van Wert Live’s Feel Good Fridays, a gift to the region from The Van Wert County Foundation, continues its journey into the heart of Summer. Live music provides a euphoric environment on Friday nights in downtown Van Wert. People converge upon Fountain Park from near and far for the purpose of experiencing the good life. Diversity of programming is key when creating the free summer series roster. It’s Americana at its finest made possible by donors from nearly a century ago who envisioned a Van Wert where the arts would flourish for all.

This Friday is no exception. The Feel Good Friday jukebox selection is country and Allie Colleen of Nashville will fill Fountain Park with her original sound. Oklahoma-raised country singer Allie Colleen delivers her own brand of authenticity and depth through honest lyrics and soulful vocals. Her songs convey authenticity of emotion, whether happy, hopeful, angry, or sad, which makes listeners feel as though they’re peeking through a window into her heart.

Allie Colleen does not rely on her famous surname to make it as a country singer. Instead, the 24-year-old graduate of Belmont University is strategically doing her own thing and has paid her dues without riding the coattails of her father, Garth Brooks, or her stepmother, Trisha Yearwood.

Although she’s making her own way, Colleen embraces the country music traditions and storytelling talents shared by her family.

Country artist Allie Colleen is this week’s Feel Good Fridays performer. Photo provided

“My grandma was Colleen Carroll. She was a singer,” Allie shared. “God knows if this story is true, but I always thought it was the coolest thing – my grandpa told us about the day he met our grandma. He was just in from the military. He went to a bar, and he just heard her sing. He was like, ‘I’m going to marry her.’”

Colleen has a heart for people, both on and offstage. Her most significant lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic was gratitude for her audience.

“I will never take for granted the one person in the crowd,” she said.

She’s hopeful that people will get to know her music before arriving at the concert.

“It’s nice to see people downloading songs and following socials after a show but I think, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we could experience the music together?’” she said.

We are honored to feature Allie as part of Feel Good Fridays in Van Wert.

Visit alliecolleenmusic.com to get to know her music and the soul behind the lyrics. Experience music however you like to be – sit and relax or sing loud and dance. On Friday nights, it’s your opportunity to break loose and be free!