L’view board to vote on building project

VW independent news

It appears the Lincolnview school board is ready to proceed with plans to add on to the existing elementary building.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, to vote on a resolution for a classroom wing addition, kindergarten renovation, elementary entrance/elementary administrative office renovation, elementary library wing addition, cafeteria renovation and related improvements at a cost not to exceed $5,050,000.

The resolution, if approved, notes the board will not borrow money for the project and will use available funds.

Board members agreed to move forward with the project in February of 2020, but it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new resolution will supercede the original one.

The board is also expected to a contract with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP to provide construction counsel services.

Tuesday’s special meeting will be held in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.