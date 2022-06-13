New concealed carry law now in effect
VW independent staff and submitted information
COLUMBUS — Ohio today became the 23rd state to allow citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a permit today, and Attorney General Dave Yost said firearms training is more important now than ever.
“Just because you’re not legally required to get training doesn’t mean it’s not a good idea,” Yost said. “Using a firearm is not instinct and watching TV shows is not training. Ohioans should learn how to handle their firearms from a qualified instructor.”
Yost noted that “constitutional carry” does not mean Ohioans can carry a concealed weapon everywhere. The laws limiting guns in certain places still apply.
“Not only do you need to know how to safely use a firearm, you need to know the law–about transport, self-defense and more,” Yost said.
An updated manual reflects the two ways to legally carry a concealed handgun in Ohio. The law preserves the state’s existing concealed-carry licensing program which results in a photo-ID card but now allows Ohioans over the age of 21 the option of carrying without this permit.
The same laws, rules and prohibitions that apply to those with a permit also apply to Ohioans who choose to carry without a permit.
To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws and to find information about trainers, visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.
POSTED: 06/13/22 at 8:28 am. FILED UNDER: News