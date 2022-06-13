ODOT projects for the week of June 13

VW independent staff and submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are expected to affect highways in Van Wert County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road closed June 1 for roundabout construction at the intersection. The projected is expected to take approzimately 60 days.

U.S. 127, just south of County Line Road, five miles north of the roundabout closed on June 1 for a bridge deck replacement.

Traffic impact

Mendon Road at U.S. 30 and Boroff Road at U.S. 30 are restricted to right in and right out for the duration of the detour for the project.

U.S. 127 Detour: SR 114 to SR 49 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127.

U.S. 224 Detour: SR 66 to U.S. 30 back to U.S. 224.

State Route 49 between Wren-Landeck Road and Sheets Road over Twenty-seven Mile Creek, south of the village of Wren, closed on April 11 for approximately 120 days to replace the bridge.

Traffic impact

Detour: U.S. 33 to Indiana Route 101 to U.S. 224 back to State Route 49 (see map).

State Route 116/State Route 117 between Louth Road and Biner Road will closed on Monday, June 6 for approximately 45 days for a culvert replacement.

Traffic impact

State Route 116 Detour: SR 117 to U.S. 127 to SR 81 back to SR 116

State Route 117 Detour: U.S. 127 to SR 81 to SR 116 back to SR 117

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between Dutch John Road and Flagler Street in the city of Van Wert will be restricted to one lane of traffic periodically from John Brown to Washington Street through October. The project includes resurfacing and shoulder widening between John Brown Road and U.S. 127/Washington Street.