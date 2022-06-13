OHSAA sets football divisions, regions

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the new divisional breakdowns for the 2022 high school football season, along with playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.

Notable changes are coming to some members of the Northwest Conference, Western Buckeye League, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference.

Aidan Pratt and the Van Wert Cougars will remain in Division IV Region 14, but the region has undergone a number of other changes. Bob Barnes/file photo

Van Wert will remain in Division IV, Region 14 along with Kenton, but a number other changes were made. WBL foe St. Marys Memorial has dropped from Division III, Region 12, into Region 14, while Bath has moved from Division V, Region 18, into Region 14. Annual playoff contenders such as Huron, Keystone, Milan Edison and Port Clinton are now in Division V. The region itself remains perhaps the most widespread in all of Ohio, stretching to the Cleveland area.

Defiance will remain in Division III, Region 10, and Celina, Elida, Shawnee and Wapakoneta will remain in Division III, Region 12, while Ottawa-Glandorf will stay in Division V, Region 18.

In the NWC, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson and Leipsic will remain in Division VII, Region 26, Columbus Grove will stay in Division VI, Region 22 and Allen East will remain in Division VI, Region 24. However, Spencerville jumped two divisions and is going from Division VII, Region 26 to Division V, Region 18, while Bluffton will go from Division VI, Region 22 to Division V, Region 18.

Among Green Meadows Conference schools, Wayne Trace, Paulding, Fairview and Hicksville will stay in Division VI, Region 22, while Tinora moves up from Region 22 to Division V, Region 18. Antwerp, Ayersville and Edgerton will remain in Division VII, Region 26.

MAC powers are on the move. Coldwater is moving from Division VI, Region 24, to Division V, Region 18, while Marion Local and Versailles will join Division VI, Region 24. Marion Local is the defending Division VII state champion (Region 28), while Versailles (Region 20) won the 2021 Division V state championship. Minster and Fort Recovery are going from Division VI, Region 24, to Division VII, Region 28.

Parkway will remain in Division VI, Region 24, Delphos St. John’s is staying put in Division VII, Region 26 and St. Henry remains in Division VII, Region 28.

Lima Sr. is staying in Division II, Region 8 and Lima Central Catholic remains in Division VII, Region 26.

The full statewide breakdown can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022.