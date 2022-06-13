Paulding Co. Fair runs through Saturday

VW independent staff

PAULDING — Ohio’s first fair of 2022 is underway in Paulding County.

The fair will continue through Saturday, June 18, at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 501 Fairground Drive, Paulding.

Admission to this year’s fair is free and rides are free from 1-10 p.m. each day, with an hour break from 5-6 p.m.

There is a charge for some grandstand events. Admission to Friday’s NPTA tractor pull is $10 for grandstand seats and $20 for pit passes, and admission to Saturday’s demolition derby is $5 for grandstand seating or $20 for pit passes.

A full schedule of events and more information can be found at pauldingcountyfair.com.