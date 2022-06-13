Scholarship winners…

The Venedocia Lions Club has awarded a $500 scholarship to each of these three 2022 area high school graduates residing in Jennings and York Townships in Van Wert County. Dustin Bohyer, Spencerville High School, who plans to attend the Ohio State University to major in nursing and eventually complete the nurse anesthetist program; Evan Bowersock, Lincolnview School, who plans to study agriculture at Wright State University-Lake Campus in Celina and pursue a career involving his family’s farm, and Andrea Webb, Lincolnview School who plans to attend Shawnee State University in Portsmouth to play softball and major in physical therapy. Photos submitted