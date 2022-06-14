Amy Geary

Amy Geary, 45, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born January 24, 1977, in Fort Wayne to David and Sharyn (Giessler) Smith and they survive in Van Wert. She was united in marriage to Doug Geary August 11, 2007 and he survives in Delphos.

She is also survived by two daughters, Brylee and Kynlee Geary, at home; a brother, Matt (Cathy) Smith of Van Wert; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Barb Geary of Delphos; sister-in-law, Julia (Jon) Kroeger of Delphos; nieces and nephews, Aiden, Josie, Jaxon, and Jacie, and many close aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by three special aunts, Connie Hoffman, Denise Smith, and Mary Ann Mcintosh.

Amy was a 1995 graduate of Van Wert High School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. She worked at Central Insurance as a rating analyst for the IT Department. She loved supporting the Van Wert Cougars and the Delphos Jefferson Wildcats. She was very active with her daughters and their sporting activities as well as her whole family’s events. She was very family oriented and always ready to lend a hand and jump in and help where needed. She will always be remembered for never forgetting a birthday, sending cards to all family members. Amy was very strong in her Catholic faith.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck, with Father Albert Beltz officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. A Parish wake will be held at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for her daughters’ scholarship funds.