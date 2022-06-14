Dolores ”Dee” ”Tudy” Hanna

Dolores “Dee” “Tudy” Hanna (nee: Weck), 82, of Lebanon passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon.

She was born to Louise (nee: Perry) and Henry Weck on June 26, 1939, in Van Wert, and had worked numerous jobs from the age of 15 until she turned 76 and was always in a position to be with and helping others.

Her positions over the years include working as a paraprofessional with child development at Brighton, Michigan High School, a branch manager with Kelly Services in Detroit, and a retail merchandiser for Hallmark Cards at Lebanon Kroger. Dolores particularly was proud of her volunteer work with Sarajevo Stables and the Miracle Horses Healing Hearts non-profit rescue barn and horse therapy program near Springboro. With her loving personality, she never knew a stranger and made new friends everywhere she went.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise Weck and her son, Brent Benfield.

She is survived by her amazing husband, Donald Hanna; loving daughters, Cynthia (Jay) Newcomb of Riverview, Michigan and Renee Benfield Tarp of Waterford, Michigan; two brothers, Ronald (Joyce) Weck of Paulding, and David (Tracy) Weck of Murfreesboro, Tennessee: two stepchildren, Stacy (Dave) Beck of Zanesville and Troy Hanna of Wilton Manors, Florida; two grandchildren, Erik (Rachael) Newcomb and Jake Newcomb, two great-grandchildren, Vince and Brielle and three step-grandchildren, Tiffany, Katelyn and Lauren.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 17, with funeral services immediately following, all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home in Lebanon with Reverend Kathy Englehart officiating. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Woodland Union Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Miracle Horses Healing Hearts, c/o Sarajevo Stables, 2711 W. Pekin Rd, Springboro, Ohio, 45066, or to Unity of Garden Park Church, 3581 W. Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, 45239.