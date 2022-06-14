Junk, parking lots dominate VW City Council meeting

Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle provides information about ongoing enforcement of the city’s junk and rubbish ordinance. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Once again, the enforcement of junk and rubbish laws was at the forefront of Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

A 30 minute “Council of the Whole” was held before the regular meeting and the entire half hour was spent talking about junk and rubbish. Some of those in attendance asked for a better definition of junk and rubbish, while at least one other person suggested the police department not leave door hangers warning of violations during night time or third shift hours.

Police Chief Doug Weigle explained that third shift officers generally have more time than first or second shift officers and he noted other municipalities, including Celina, do it the same way. He also said since the police department took over enforcement of the law last November, the city has been divided into four quadrants for enforcement.

“On the midnight shift they don’t go on your property in the middle of the night except to hang the door hanger,” Weigle said.

The chief also said he believes much of the uproar over enforcement efforts stems from misinformation and half-truths being spread online, including social media sites. That includes claims of citations for bikes or toys left in yards, but Weigle said no citations have been issued solely for those things.

The city had a code enforcement officer until 2008, when the position was eliminated. A suggestion was made to restore the position but Council President Jerry Mazur said that likely won’t happen anytime soon due to financial constraints.

Weigle noted that anyone who calls and asks for an extension to clean up will get it, up to three extensions. Weigle and Mazur also said they’ve heard from a number of people who are grateful for the clean-up effort.

The discussion stretched into the regular portion of the meeting with several citizens offering various comments about enforcement. Council members later thanked those in attendance for coming to the meeting and sharing their thoughts and concerns.

Another discussion, which was fairly lengthy and somewhat heated at times, centered around legislation that would require commercial parking lots in the city to be properly maintained. Proposed legislation has been discussed at previous meetings and Second Ward Councilman David Stinnett wanted to move forward, but First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler objected to the proposed timeline for repairs, 12-18 months. After some discussion, it was agreed to revisit the matter at the next meeting.

In other business, council members approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to make the north side of First St. from Washington St. to Jefferson St. a no parking zone.

During his report to council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a citywide water meter replacement project will begin October 1 and should take between 8-12 weeks to complete. He also said there will be changes in the billing cycle, including minimum billing, but he said rates won’t increase. However, the fee to turn on water service will go from $25 to $50.

Mayor Ken Markward informed council members that Gabe Steyer completed his one year probationary period and is now a full-time firefighter/EMT and he thanked the Van Wert County Foundation for a grant for trees in the Market St. islands. He also said the next brush pickup is scheduled for the week of June 27. Brush should be out that Monday.

During a brief report, Law Director Doug Hatcher noted a disturbing increase in domestic violence and assault cases.

“It’s a trend that’s been heading in the wrong direction for the past year,” Hatcher said. “Those cases are messy and they’re not easy to handle. We try our best to be understanding to the parties involved and get it resolved in a way that helps everyone involved.”

City Auditor Martha Balyeat said revenues are up approximately 12 percent from last year, and Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam requested a $5,000 contribution from the city for the Regional Growth Partnership, a request that was granted by council members.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.