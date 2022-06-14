Lillian Mae English

Lillian Mae English, 69, of Scott, died at 3:41 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born October 14, 1952, in Bowling Green, the daughter of the late Marion L. Strawser and Wilma M. (Heffley) Strawser. Her life partner, Victor Therrien of Scott, or her “better half” for 35 years, survives.

Other family members include her two brothers, Fred (Linda) Strawser of Coldwater, Michigan, and Clay Strawser of Scott; one sister, Joyce Baker of Haviland; a nephew, Cory Baker; a niece, Summer Strawser, and several other nieces and nephews.

Lillian will be buried at a later date at Scott Cemetery.

