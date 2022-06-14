Marjorie J. Rhoades

Marjorie J. Rhoades, 94, of York Township passed away at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

She was born on November 5, 1927, in Van Wert, the daughter of Horace Waldo and Cecile Pauline (Ireland) Knittle, who both preceded her in death. She married Dwight Benjamin Rhoades November 22, 1945, and he preceded her in death April 7, 2014.

Family survivors include her son, Steve M. (Sammie) Rhoades of Findlay; two daughters, Mary (Charles) Brenner of Nashport, Ohio and Carol (Marty) Sullins of Nashville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Chad (Kristin), Kerrie (Jeff), Stephanie (Brian), Kevin, Kyle (Alyson), Katie (Zach), and Adam (Kate); 13 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jackson, Parker, Lily, Reese, Kieran, Madeline, Otto, Elin, Ensley, Bridget, Seamus, and Bode, and two brothers, Gordon (Sonja) Knittle and Dennis (Shelly) Knittle of Van Wert.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by three brothers, William E. Knittle, Richard L. Knittle and Kenneth Wayne Knittle, and two sisters, Isabelle Louise Miller and Naomi R. Van Doren.

Marjorie was a 1945 graduate of Van Wert High School and had worked at the Marsh Foundation School for a number of years. She was a member of the Salem United Presbyterian Church in Venedocia and bowled in the Tuesday morning ladies’ league until after she was 80.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with interment to follow in Venedocia Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. until service time on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials: the Marsh Foundation.

