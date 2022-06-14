OHSP handles semi vs. car accident

VW independent news

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. 127, at Ohio 81, in Liberty Township late Monday night.

The patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a 2022 Peterbilt, driven by Avery Delaney, 62, of Schoolcraft, Michigan was southbound on U.S. 127 and tried to overtake a 2013 Hyundai driven by James Cave, 60, of Spencerville, who was also southbound. During the attempt to pass, Delaney was struck as Cave attempted to turn east onto Ohio 81. The Peterbilt overturned onto its side and came to a final rest in the roadway. The Hyundai came to a final rest on the west side of U.S. 127.

Delaney was transported to Van Wert Healt and he was treated for minor injuries and later released. Cave was transported to Van Wert Health then to St. Rita’s for treatment of serious injuries.

State troopers with the Van Wert Post were assisted on scene by Van Wert Fire and EMS, Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert County EMA, and Hague Towing and Recovery.