Random Thoughts: spring and fall ball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Lancer softball and baseball, new football divisions and region assignments, Spencerville,

Lancers in Akron

Lincolnview Lancer softball and baseball players, coaches, parents and fans have a lot to be proud of.

The two teams found themselves in Akron on successive weekends and both played for state titles. Both came back with runner-up trophies, an amazing feat.

It was Lincolnview’s first ever state softball appearance and it was a memorable season and it was the baseball team’s second straight trip to Akron. The Lancers were the only Division IV team to advance back to the semifinals this year, which says a lot.

Two more big trophies are going in the case outside the gym and two more banners are going up inside the gym.

Well done ladies and gentlemen. Well done.

Akron

Akron has great facilities for state softball and baseball but oof, I wish there was a venue that was closer. This is not meant to disparage Akron, it’s just that it’s quite a haul, close to three hours each way.

New divisions and regions

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced new football divisions and regional assignments on Monday.

Van Wert and Crestview are staying put in their respective regions but other notable changes took place, especially in Division IV, Region 14.

St. Marys Memorial will be in Region 14 this year and once again, the region will stretch to just east of the Cleveland area. Maybe I’m just too locked on to the geographical part of it, but this is northwest Ohio. Lorain and Cuyahoga counties are not. I understand the OHSAA needs to balance out each division and region but something doesn’t seem right with a region that spans three hours each way.

Spencerville

One of the biggest jumps involves the Spencerville Bearcats. They’re going from Division VII, Region 26, to Division V, Region 18. To put that in perspective, that’s the same region as Ottawa-Glandorf and now, Coldwater. By the way, that region is absolutely loaded this year.

You can see the list of teams at https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2022/2022D5regions.pdf.

Prediction

I’m probably not going out too far on a limb when I say this but here goes anyway.

Ohio State and Michigan will both be 11-0 when they meet in Columbus on November 26.

The Buckeyes probably have a tougher path to get there, with Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Penn State on the schedule. Michigan’s three nonconference games are Colorado St., Hawaii and the University of Connecticut, three teams that combined to go 10-27 last fall, with Hawaii accounting for six of those wins. The toughest games for the Wolverines appear to be Iowa, Penn St. and Michigan St.

Hence the prediction, two 11-0 teams in the Battle of the Century part whatever.

If you have thoughts on comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.