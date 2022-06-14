Sarah “Sally” McConn

Sarah “Sally” McConn, 85, of Ohio City passed early Monday morning, June 13, 2022, in the comfort of her home after a brief illness.

Sarah McConn

Sarah is survived by her husband Herbert “Herk” McConn her husband of 65 years (of Ohio City); her three children, Luella (Chris) Kortendick of Milwaukee, Gwen (Chris) Overholt and Patrick (Amy) McConn of Ohio City; grandchildren, Nicole (Caleb) Fleming, Renee (Austin) Kortendick, Brandon Overholt, Brock (Amanda) Overholt, Cassandra “Cassey” Hohman, Ciara McConn and Mitchell Vargas; great-grandchildren Jackson and Sophie Fleming, Julian and Nadia Overholt, Chloi, Payton, Keegan and Natalie Hohman and Grayson Overholt. She is also survived by her oldest brother Richard “Dick” Beach.

She was preceded in death by daughter Brenda McConn, two brothers and a sister.

Sarah was a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed making stained glass and gifting it to her family and friends. She and Herk enjoyed 23 years as “snowbirds,” splitting their time between Ohio and Okeechobee, Florida where they made many friends from around the country. What brought Sally the most joy was her family and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.