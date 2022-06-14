Strong storms move through VW County

VW independent staff

A powerful line of thunderstorms affected Van Wert County, especially the southwest portion of the county, Monday night.

The storms packed heavy rain and high winds, leading to numerous reports of trees and lines down in the Wren area and power outages, especially in the Wren and Willshire areas. A 70 mile per hour wind gust was recorded in Willshire, although spotter reports between Wren and Willshire put estimated winds at 80 miles per hour. A semi-truck was apparently blown on its side at Ohio 127 and 81. The highest recorded wind gust in the region was at Fort Wayne International Airport, 98 miles per hour.

There were also reports of high water around the county.

Lightning strikes may have caused structure fires at Ohio 81 and Hartsock Road and one on Richey Road. According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, just under 12,000 lightning strikes occurred around and within close proximity to Van Wert County.

Check back later for more damage information. Anyone with pictures of storm damage is asked to send them to editor@thevwindependent with a name and location of the damage.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. today until 12 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values ranging between between 100 and 110 degrees.

McCoy reminds people to use extreme caution if working outside in the heat and drink plenty of liquids and he advised people to check on neighbors, especially the elderly who may still be experiencing some power outages from the storm and not have air conditioning. He also asked that everyone makes sure animals and pets have plenty of water and protection from the heat.