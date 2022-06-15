Area hoops teams changing divisions

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — Several area boys and girls basketball teams will compete in different divisions this winter, according to information released this week by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Parkway, Spencerville, Columbus Grove and Hicksville are moving from Division IV to Division III in boys basketball, while Bath is going from Division III to Division II.

Wayne Trace, Parkway, Spencerville and Bluffton girls’ teams are moving from Division IV to Division III this winter.