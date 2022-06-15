Elks Club names essay contest winners

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the winners of the 2021-2022 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was, “What does it mean to love your country.” The students competed in divisions, by age group.

The local winners, which were forwarded to the district level for further judging, were:

Division I, 5th and 6th grades (pictured left to right, front row):

1st place – Ila Hughes – Lincolnview Elementary School

2nd place – Brooke Tigner – Grover Hill Elementary School

3rd place – Annabel Horstman – St. Marys Catholic Elementary School

Pictured are the six local Elks Americanism Essay Contest winners. Photo provided

Division II, 7th and 8th grades (pictured left to right, back row):

1st Place – Anna Gardner– Crestview Middle School

2nd Place – Whitney Boroff – Wayne Trace Middle School

3rd Place – Hayden Perrott– Crestview Middle School

Brooke Tigner placed second and Ila Hughes placed third in the Northwest District Division I competition. Anna Gardener placed third in the Northwest District Division II competition.

Jill Evans was the lodge chairman in charge of the Lodge Americanism Committee.