Hatfield to Wittenberg…

Lincolnview track and field standout Daegan Hatfield, the son of Steve and Angie Hatfield, recently signed a national letter of intent to participate in track and field at Wittenberg University. Hatfield was an individual State qualifier in cross country as a well as a team qualifier. He was the indoor Division II and Division III State runner-up in the high jump this winter and first team All-Ohio in the high jump in 2021. He is the district record holder at 6-5 as well as the district champion for three consecutive seasons. In addition, he was the regional runner-up the last two seasons and qualified for the State meet in the high jump in 2021 and 2022 as well as anchoring the 4×800 relay at the State meet in 2022. Hatfield, pictured with his parents and cross country and track coach Matt Langdon, plans to major in sports management. Photo provided