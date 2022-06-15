John L. Riley

John L. Riley, 88, of Van Wert, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Van Wert.

John Riley

He was born on February 18, 1934 in Findlay to Lee and Gertrude (Ridenour) Riley, who both preceded her in death. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline L. Feeney September 28, 1952, and she preceded him in death March 17, 2019.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Laura Kantner) Riley of Spencerville, Robert (Stephanie Hartage) Riley of Jackson, Michigan, and Cheryl Jerome and Connie (Kelly) Kreischer of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Nicole Jerome, Rachell Baker, Bob Baker, Leah (Libby) Shartzer, Mike Kreischer, Sean Riley, Matt Kantner, Patricia Riley, and Mahrya Riley; great- grandchildren, Samantha Shartzer, Isabel Thrasher, Liam Shartzer, Trey Elam, Reagan Baker, Mekhi Jerome, Avery Jerome, Ryley Baker, Maclain Baker, Olivia Riley, Lottie Shartzer, Amelia and Nora Kreischer, Blaire Shartzer, Lola Riley, Liridyn Shartzer, Jacob Riley, Blake Riley, Briella Kantner, Naomi, Nadia, Nova Drury, Hyden Tucker, Jackson Tucker and a great-great-grandchild, Hazel Thrasher. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Ann (Feeney) Schumm along with several nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Riley; a daughter, Patricia Riley; grandchildren Ryan Riley and Justine Jerome, and a great- grandchild, Bently Kantner.

John was in the U. S. Army for 20 years where he and his family traveled across the United States and abroad serving his country. After retiring from the Army as a Sgt. First Class John went to work for the Van Wert City Schools where he became known as “Mr. Riley” to all the children that passed through the halls of Washington Elementary School. He retired from the school system in 1999.

He was a life member of VFW Post 6772 in Spencerville and a life member of American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert. He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1320 and Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday , June 17, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery will follow the service. Graveside military services will be conducted by Spencerville VFW Post 6772. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday, June 16, from 4-8 p.m. and two hours prior to the service on Friday.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.