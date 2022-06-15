U.S. 30 crash…

A two vehicle crash on U.S. 30, east of Dutch John Road in Van Wert resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon. According to Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when a 2004 Dodge Neon driven by Carey A. Waltz, 54, of Van Wert, crossed the median and hit a pick-up truck head on. Waltz was pronounced dead at the scene while the pickup truck driver, Mark Perisot of Cecil suffered no apparent injuries. The highway was closed for the remainder of the afternoon. Van Wert Fire and EMS, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Coroner’s Office, Van Wert County EMA, ODOT, Hague Towing and Superior Collision assisted at the scene. Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent