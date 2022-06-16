Boosters install officers, change name

VW independent sports

Effective June 1, a new group of Van Wert Cougar Booster officers was installed. They are John White, President; Andy and Mitch Gearhart Co-Vice-Presidents, Bre Sudduth; returning Treasurer, and Ashley Metzger – Secretary.

Change in leadership can also bring new ideas, with the first change being the name. The club is now officially the Cougar Pride Athletic Boosters. This reflects a belief that Cougar Pride is alive within the community.

The club also believes “once a Cougar, always a Cougar” regardless of age or zip code.

It’s time for the annual Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club membership drive. By supporting the club, members are providing much needed assistance to Van Wert student-athletes with training and equipment, as well as maintenance of some of the best facilities in the WBL and northwest Ohio.

Pictured from left to right are John White, Ashley Metzger, Mitch Gearhart, Bre Sudduth and Andy Gearhart. Photo submitted

“It’s much more than Cougar Pride,” White said. “It’s also about community pride. Whether we are talking about track, tennis, swimming, golf, football, or the fifteen other sports offered, athletes from all areas need the backing of the community”.

The membership drive is underway and will last through the end of August.

“We would like all members of the community to consider supporting our student athletes whether they have children currently active in the district or not.” White stated. “The needs are real and many. In addition to support for athletes of all sports, the facilities need to be maintained at a high level. Whether it’s a new track surface, tennis court reconditioning, new gym floors, or a list of other potentials, the club believes they can make a significant contribution with the assistance of the community.”

Packets of information are being mailed to past and known supporters. Anyone who would like more information should contact White at 419.203.1217 or at vwathleticboosters@gmail.com.

Donations are tax deductible.