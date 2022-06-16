Carey Andrew Waltz

Carey Andrew Waltz, 54, of Van Wert and his beloved dog Henry were called home together on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

He was born August 4, 1967, in Van Wert to Cloyd P. and Georgene “Jean” (Mattson) Waltz. He married Deborah (Brookman) Waltz, March 9, 1996, was deeply loved and they shared 26 years together. He loved to travel and enjoyed all the places they visited.

Carey was a graduate of Van Wert High School and Vantage Career Center in 1985, as well as a lifelong farmer and resident of Van Wert County. He was a member of Pleasant Chapel United Methodist Church and Van Wert County Farm Bureau. He loved working on tractors and equipment. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, landscaping, cars, and hanging out with Deb and Henry.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his siblings, Betsy Mott of Ossian, Indiana, Tim (Lori) Waltz, and Jody (Brad) Lichtenberger of Van Wert, and sister-in-law, Lori Coon of Lima. He was loved by nieces and nephews, Abe (Kari) Wallis, Darby (Eric) Schweiterman, Hayley Waltz, Ben (Rob Bame) Waltz, Tommy (Joel Vandersall) Coon, Aaron Coon, Emily Lichtenberger, and Mikhaila (Brok) Sailor; great nieces and great nephews, Luke, Owen, Perry, Isaiah, Ashley, Beau, Paislee and Everlie. He will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cloyd Waltz and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Lois Brookman.

Calling hours will be 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, with one hour of calling ahead of services with Pastor Andy Lauer officiating.

Preferred memorials: the Van Wert County Humane Society.

